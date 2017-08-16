Possible credit card skimmer found on Burnet gas pump

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Police Department warns they have recovered a possible credit card skimmer from a gas pump in Burnet.

Officers say no gas stations other than the Fastway Food Stop convenience store 1017 E. Polk St. have been affected.

The Police Department posted the following tips to help avoid being scammed by a skimmer:

If you are fueling up, try to avoid pumps at the end, where the clerk can’t see you. Try to stay in clear view of the clerk when you are fueling up. When deciding whether to choose a credit card or debit card, choose a credit card. It’s a safer way to go, otherwise, if they steal your identity they have access to your bank account. Always get a receipt when you fuel. If you have your identity stolen, you have proof to show investigators. Look for signs of tampering around the gas pump. Grab the credit card reader and if it’s loose report it to the clerk. Look for damage to the cabinet. Most cabinets will have a seal on it. If the seal is broken, report that to the store clerk. The best way to check for tampering is with your phone. Most of the credit card readers that steal your information have Bluetooth technology. Go to your phone, hit settings, hit Bluetooth, if you see a long string of numbers or letters trying to connect, that is probably not good. Bluetooth technology only travels 25 or 30 feet.

If you see anything suspicious while filling up your vehicle in Burnet, call police at 512-756-6404 or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080. Report any unusual credit card activity to your bank immediately.