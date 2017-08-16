Pflugerville man accused of driving drunk, killing woman in stopped car

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who was stopped on the side of a road in Pflugerville due to car trouble was killed after authorities say a suspected drunk driver ran into her car Sunday night.

Cleveland Webster Harris, 35, faces a felony intoxication manslaughter charge. Just before 10 p.m. Trooper Tanner Wilson arrived at the area near Wells Branch Parkway and Immanuel Drive and saw debris scattered along the road, with the two cars upside down in a culvert about 40 feet away from where they first collided, the affidavit states.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she died. Her brother told officers she was having car trouble and was on the phone with him when the crash happened, according to an affidavit.

A witness told officials she saw a Hyundai Genesis Coupe driving eastbound on Wells Branch Parkway at high speed, and at one point flew in the air as it hit a dip in the road, according to court documents. Harris allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the victim’s Toyota Corolla, which was parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing.

Both Harris and the victim were taken to the hospital. The victim died Monday evening.

When officers spoke to Harris at the hospital, he told them he thought he had been driving 45 miles an hour. He also said he had a 6-pack of Budweiser at a house party in San Antonio before coming back to his Pflugerville home Sunday afternoon. Harris said his last drink had been six hours before he left San Antonio at 3 p.m., according to court documents.

The deputy on scene reported Harris smelled strongly of alcohol, the affidavit states, and an empty 32 oz. can of beer was found inside the car. Blood tests showed he had a BAC of .185, more than twice the legal limit.