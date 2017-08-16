Let’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ on Saturday, August 19!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Animal shelters across Central Texas are joining forces with KXAN to Clear The Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 19. The one day mega-adoption event features free or reduced adoptions at participating shelters.

If you’ve been considering a new pet, you can help save a life and reduce overcrowding in Central Texas shelters by adopting. Consider reading Why you should adopt a shelter animal.

If you’re worried about house training or keeping up with a puppy’s energy level, perhaps you might consider adopting an older pet. They’re often house broken and less rambunctious and can work well for first time pet parents.

Clear The Shelter Partners

Austin Animal Center

Website: http://www.austinanimalcenter.org

Adoption Center Hours on August 19, 2017: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 7201 Levander Loop, Austin, Texas 78702

Website: http://www.austinhumanesociety.org

Adoption Center Hours on August 19, 2017: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 124 West Anderson Lane Austin, Texas

Website: http://www.austinpetsalive.org

Adoption Center Hours on August 19, 2017: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1156 W. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78703

Website: http://www.co.bastrop.tx.us/page/as.animal_services

Adoption Center Hours on August 19, 2017: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 589 Cool Water Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Website: http://www.pawsshelter.org

Adoption Center Hours on August 19, 2017: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 500 East FM Hwy 150 Kyle, Texas, 78640

Website: http://www.wilcopets.org

Adoption Center Hours on August 19, 2017: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, TX 78626

Are you ready to adopt?

Clear The Shelters is all about finding the right fit for families and furry friends; we want to make sure everyone is prepared to make a responsible choice. Our partners have made it easy with several quick things you should know.

What if it doesn’t work out? If your new pet is having trouble adjusting, our shelter partners are standing by to help you every step of the way and connect you with a host of resources to help you.

Can’t adopt? Donate!

Maybe you have plenty of pets or your not allowed to have a pet where you live. Don’t sweat it! You can still help your local animal shelters by donating or volunteering.

The one thing shelters always need is kitty litter. It may not be as much fun to shop for as squeaky toys or catnip-laced feathers, but shelters go through pounds of litter each day.

Living in 2017 is pretty awesome. You can order anything from your computer and have it delivered, often the same day! Through the help of Amazon Wishlists and similar sites, animal shelters are making it easy for you to donate. Next time you’re $5 away from free shipping, think of the shelters and add a few of their wishlist items to your basket.

Online Wishlists

Clear The Shelters is a nationwide event spearheaded by NBC Universal and Telemundo that’s helping nearly a thousand shelters partner with local TV Stations.