Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers’ deaths

The Associated Press Published:
Federal prosecutors said they planned to bring charges against James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida
James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida arriving at federal court in San Antonio on July 24, 2017 in connection with the human smuggling case. (NBC News)a

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor-trailer crammed with people illegally entering the United States in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 10 people.

James Matthew Bradley Jr. was charged Wednesday with five separate counts, including conspiracy to transport immigrants for financial gain resulting in death.

At least 39 people were inside the trailer discovered in the early morning of July 23 outside a San Antonio Walmart. Eight people were found dead and two others died at area hospitals.

More than 20 survivors are being held in a detention facility as potential witnesses against Bradley. Two people remained hospitalized.

Bradley’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

8 found dead in a trailer in San Antonio (Associated Press Photo)
8 found dead in a trailer in San Antonio (Associated Press Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s