‘Dixie Freedom Rally’ planned for downtown Austin on Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An event billed as the “Dixie Freedom Rally” is scheduled to take place at Wooldridge Square in downtown Austin over Labor Day weekend.

According to the rally’s Facebook event page, the event — slated for Saturday, Sept. 2 — is to promote the “true Confederate heritage that most of America is unaware of.” The rally Facebook page was created on July 28 and is being organized by a group called the Texas Confederate Militia.

On the night of the violence in Charlottesville, Va. the group wrote on their Facebook page, “We do not condone these actions or any other acts of hate or racism. We will not be held in the same category as any hate group.” Earlier that day, the group was in San Antonio at Travis Park.

The group says the rally in Austin will start at 7 a.m. with guest speakers starting at 10 a.m. Wooldridge Square is located just south of the Travis County Courthouse at 900 Guadalupe St.

At noon, the group plans to march to the Texas State Capitol and to the Confederate monuments nearby and then back to the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a Confederate or U.S. flag. The group addresses open carry, saying long rifles are allowed but people should follow the law.

“No racism tolerated or will be removed,” the event invite states.

The city of Austin says the group has not filed the proper permit necessary to hold this kind of rally at the park.