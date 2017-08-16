Come See Two Hives Honey at the 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home & Garden Show

For more than two decades, the Austin Fall Home & Garden show has helped inspire and motivate homeowners to start and finish their own fabulous projects. This time there’s a lot of buzz around one guest and what she’s bringing to the stage. Tara Chapman, owner of Two Hives Honey, visited the studio to talk all things bees and beekeeping. She shares how to bring bees to your backyard, whether you own a hive or support native bees. She also shares the beneficial properties of bees including making honey. Watch how honey is made and what a real honeycomb looks like in its true form.

Two Hives Honey began with a gal who wanted to embark on a beekeeping adventure, but did not have the backyard space to house her hive. A good friend and neighbor recognized the benefits the honey bees would bring to his beautiful backyard garden and offered me a bit of space to install a few hives. That spring, along with a friend, Tara built and installed two hives in our new partner’s backyard. Tara was fascinated how the honey harvest not only differed significantly from that of other hives only a short distance away, but also had dramatically different flavor profiles in the spring and fall. An idea sprung, and Tara decided to further the community model by establishing mutually beneficial partnerships to site hives throughout the Austin area. By decentralizing the bees and utilizing all natural and organic beekeeping practices, my goal is to provide optimal conditions for healthy hives and introduce the community to micro-harvests of honey reflecting their neighborhood’s distinct forage.

However, what started as a small honey company has evolved into so much more. Each time Tara told someone about the new venture, the questions about the status of the bees and what folks could do to help always followed. Tara then realized that her community was motivated and inspired to learn more and help. Tara began offering hive tours, beekeeping classes, and the HoneyHomes program to help others discover the fulfilling hobby of beekeeping. A chance lecture on solitary bees inspired her BeeBuilders kit, intended to teach our community about the importance of solitary bees.

Come out to see Two Hives Honey and other amazing local vendors at the 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home & Garden Show on August 18 to 20 at The Austin Convention Center. Special guests and celebrities Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri, Stars of HGTV’s “Kitchen Cousins” are headlining this year’s show. To find out more about the show, visit http://www.austinhomeandgardenshow.com/.

Sponsored by the 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home & Garden Show. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.