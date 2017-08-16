APD seeks help identifying suspect in two east Austin robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve two early-evening robberies in Austin.

Both happened east of Interstate 35 in the last few days and the Austin Police Department believes they’re both the work of the same man. Detectives hope private security camera footage or a tip from the public will help identify the suspect.

Fred Loya Insurance, a small storefront in a strip mall on Riverside Drive, was the first business police say the man stole money from. That robbery happened Friday, Aug. 11, a little after 5 p.m.

Det. Will Ray with APD’s robbery unit said the man walked into the business, told employees he had a gun, took money, then walked back out. The man—seen in surveillance photos wearing a long-sleeve shirt, baggy jeans, sunglasses and work boots—then walked at least a couple blocks down Riverside Drive, where Ray said he may have hopped on a bus.

Security cameras at nearby businesses caught the man coming and going. Police describe him as a white man in his 50s or 60s, with heavily tanned skin, about 5-foot-6-inches tall, with short gray hair and a thin build.

As he was walking away, police say he was seen taking off the long-sleeve shirt to reveal a black undershirt; police believe that was to change his appearance.

The second robbery happened at La Rouge Boutique on the northbound I-35 frontage road Monday around 4 p.m. Ray said the suspect in that robbery also walked in, said he had a gun (though he didn’t show it during either robbery), and walked out with cash. Police wouldn’t say how much money the suspect got away with in either incident.

After the second robbery, Ray said he hopped a fence into the Cherrywood neighborhood; now APD is asking anyone in that neighborhood who might have caught the man on their private security cameras to call them.

Although none of the victims actually saw a gun, detectives want to catch him before he does it again.

“He yelled at one of the clerks,” Ray said. “He made threats to kill her and other people inside the business. He definitely was active in making threats and trying to disrupt the person in order to get them to hurry up and give him the money.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, or Crimestoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.