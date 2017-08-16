Amid student concerns, Austin to launch West Campus safety study

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is continuing with plans to make the West Campus neighborhood safer, their next step is launching a six month study in the neighborhood. The city issued a memo Tuesday as requested by a council resolution in May: providing details on the study which will focus on pedestrian safety in that area.

Austin Transportation Department, Austin Energy and Austin police will all be involved in the study, they plan to look at things like crash analysis, crime and locations for potential lighting. They also plan on meeting with businesses and residents in the area.

“From the traffic safety side, we’re really looking at how lighting can help illuminate pedestrians as people are walking to get to campus or get to the drag or different businesses,” explained Joel Meyer, pedestrian coordinator for Austin’s Transportation Department.

“On the APD side they’ll be looking at how lighting can affect crime and where there’s areas where lighting can help people have a greater sense of security, and on the Austin Energy side they’ll be looking at the inventory of lighting that’s there and telling us whether there need to be new lighting technologies or where there’s adequate lighting.”

Meyer said this is part of a larger project in Austin to improve pedestrian lighting. While the city has installed pedestrian lighting before, West Campus is the first neighborhood the city of Austin will be looking into pedestrian lighting for an an area-wide scale.

“We think lighting is something we can do a lot better job at, there’s a huge opportunity to improve safety,” Meyer said.

A community survey will be available online this fall for anyone who wants to give input on where safety can be improved.

Colton Becker, who is about to start his senior year at UT Austin, would love to see more lighting around West Campus. He has lived in the area for three years.

“Even if you walk far enough down Nueces Street, there are areas that are pitch black, and that’s not OK there are a lot of students that live here and most of them get around by walking, so when they get around at night going home from the library, it’s important that they feel [that] they are safe,” Becker said.

While his experience living on West Campus has been relatively positive, he’s noticed his peers become more vocal about their concerns in the neighborhood during his years at UT.

Becker has been following the city’s progress on West Campus safety, he was under the impression from conversations with city leaders that the lighting assessment would be finished by August. He hopes changes to the neighborhood happen as soon as possible, but he understands why the city needs time to research.

“This is one of the most highly concentrated neighborhoods in Austin, students pay a lot of money here and they contribute a lot of money to the city, and they are students so it’s a vulnerable population,” Becker said.

He noted that crimes in West Campus have put students on alert, compounded by anxieties over safety after the killings of UT students Haruka Weiser and Harrison Brown.

“[Off campus safety] is something that traditionally was always handled by the administration, I don’t feel like students really became an integral part of the conversation until Haruka was killed at least at the scale we’ve seen it occur in recent years,” Becker said. “Also with Harrison Brown’s death not too long ago, and that’s also brought those conversations into a stronger light.”

“While both of those student deaths happened on campus, still it all ties into student concerns about their safety and their vulnerability, much of which is attached to West Campus concerns about their safety,” Becker said.

UT police have been on patrols in West Campus for the past two years. This fall semester they plan to visit with incoming students regarding their concerns about off campus safety.