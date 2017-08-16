American Girl coming to the Domain

A woman and child view dolls for sale at a press preview for the opening of American Girl Place New York November 7, 2003 in New York City. The 43,000-square foot retail store offers wholesome 'age-appropriate' dolls, accessories, clothing and a cafe for girls. The store officially opens November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A woman and child view dolls for sale at a press preview for the opening of American Girl Place New York November 7, 2003 in New York City. The 43,000-square foot retail store offers wholesome 'age-appropriate' dolls, accessories, clothing and a cafe for girls. The store officially opens November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new doll destination in town. American Girl is coming to Austin, at least for a few months and just in time for the holiday season.

The dolls and their accessories will soon have a new home in the Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace. The 5,000-square foot store has a grand opening celebration Sept. 2, and will be open until the end of January 2018. Many doll characters have their own background and stories, ranging from the Revolutionary War-era to the Great Depression and modern day and have been favorites of collectors and children.

According to a release, girls who attend the grand opening weekend either Sept. 2 or 3 will receive a free gift and craft. Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a 2017 Girl of the Year collection that has a Gabriela doll, accessories and a plush pet cat toy.

American Girl is owned by Mattel, Inc., which also produces Barbie.

