Williamson County sheriff confronts phone scammer

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A phone scammer posing as a deputy called one of the people most qualified to call his bluff: Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Chody posted a video of the exchange to Twitter where he talks to someone who claimed to be “Deputy Marshall” calling about a fake warrant for Chody’s arrest.

“Mr. Chody, do you work for law enforcement?” the would-be scammer asks.

“Yes, I do,” Chody replies.

“I thought you did,” the man on the phone says.

After Chody asks why the man is calling representing the sheriff’s office, the person on the other line hangs up.

More than 6,100 scams in Texas have been reported to The Better Business Bureau since the start of the year. What Chody experienced was a scam call in which someone pretends to be from law enforcement, and may try to get you to pay money over the phone to drop an arrest warrant against you that doesn’t exist, according to the BBB.

Chody says WCSO will never call or email anyone with an outstanding warrant to request payment. If you have an outstanding warrant you will receive a letter from the county.

Last month scammers also posed as Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, stating the victim owes money and that their drivers license will be suspended if they don’t pay. A similar scam also happened in July, as people posed as Austin police officers and demanded money to avoid arrest, deportation, physical harm and other consequences.