Vodka for Dog People Wants Your Help to Clear the Shelters

Tito's Handmade Vodka
Tito's Handmade Vodka

It’s not just bring your dog to work day at Tito’s Handmade Vodka; dogs are a part of the culture. Beth Ballanti is the Program Manager, and she joined us in the studio to tell us more about the Vodka for Dog People program. An important part of the story at Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the innate connection they have with their canine counterparts. In the lean years, when Tito was just starting out, he was able to help strays who wandered near the distillery only because of Emancipet, which offered affordable veterinary care in our East Austin neighborhood. Today, they partner with this organization to help realize their mission of making low cost veterinary services widely available across the nation through ongoing collaborations and the donation of all proceeds from dog related merchandise sales on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka web store.The vision of the Vodka for Dog People program is to unite with friends, fans, and partners to better the lives of pets and their families far and wide. Vodka for Dog People can see a future in which dogs won’t need rescuing at all. But they can continue rescuing us forever. Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Vodka for Dog People would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about Vodka for Dog People, visit them online at VodkaForDogPeople.com.

 

 

