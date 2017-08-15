Two die, one injured in rollover crash near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Two women died and one man was seriously injured in a rollover crash Friday three miles west of Fredericksburg.

The Dodge truck was traveling west on Farm to Market 2093 when the driver lost control, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. All three people inside the truck were ejected; authorities say they were not wearing seat belts.

Skyla Belyeu Salinas, 22, and Hallie Page Collier, 18, both died at the scene. Richard Cody Smith, 21, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine who was driving, and why he or she lost control.