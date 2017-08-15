Texas Organ Sharing Alliance calling on women to register as donors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the agency which provides organ donation and recovery services in Central and South Texas, has just launched a campaign calling on women to sign up for the Donate Life Texas Organ donation registry.

Michelle Segovia of TOSA explained that there is a continuous need for organ donations, with over 11,000 children, women and men waiting for transplants in Texas and around 120,000 people waiting for transplants around the country.

“It’s important to target everybody, but for this campaign we chose to target women because 80 percent of the time women are the ones making health care decisions for their families,” Segovia said, citing statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Already women are registering to donate more than men, 55 percent of registered donors in Texas are women.

“We hope to have a similar campaign for men, and right now we’re concentrating on the power that women have as the matriarchs of their family and decision makers of their family to make that decision to donate life and encourage their friends and family members to do the same,” Segovia explained. She added that one organ donation can save up to 8 lives and tissue donation can impact the lives of over 75 people.

Leticia Kappel said that being the recipient of an organ donation has given her a shot at a normal life.

In her 20s, Kappel was diagnosed with kidney failure, she received her first transplant six months later. She went on to get married and have kids with the new kidney, then a virus attacked her kidney and she ended up back on the waitlist. Almost 8 years later she received a second transplant.

“I wish people understood what a huge difference organ donation makes,” Kappel said. “Without my transplant I wouldn’t have been able to have my two beautiful kids that are now married, I have a grandchild, I wouldn’t have been able to continue and get my degree in school, I wouldn’t have been able to professionally have the career I have. I’ve basically been able to live my life as normally as possible right now.”

Since becoming an advocate for organ donation, Kappel has learned that there is a great need in Texas for Hispanic organ donors.

“People don’t realize that transplants are usually more successful if the donor and recipient share the same genetic similarity, which we find in our ethnic groups,” Michelle Segovia explained. “So it stands to reason that if more minorities are donating more minorities are going to receive the transplants they need in order to live.”

More than half of the people on the wait list in Texas are minorities, she added. Segovia hopes this call for more donors also helps to bring in a diverse group of people to the registry as well.

While a majority of people register as organ donors through the Department of Public Safety at the DMV, you can also register as a donor through Donate Life Texas.