TEA ratings show Austin ISD schools improving

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Austin ISD (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin ISD (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School administrators can sometimes dread the yearly reports from the Texas Education Agency because they name which schools met state education standards and which ones didn’t. The new reports released Tuesday show year-to-year improvement for the Austin Independent School District, with only four schools that are listed under “need improvement.”

Those schools are Burnet Middle School, Martin Middle School, Mendez Middle School and Govalle Elementary School. Mendez ES is the only school that has been on the “need improvement” list for three years in a row, which could trigger some form of state involvement.

AISD usually performs above its statewide peer school districts and this year sees a decrease in troubled schools.

In 2016 and 2015, AISD had seven schools that were classified as “need improvement.”

To see your school’s rating, click here.

AISD’s Superintendent Paul Cruz will speak at 1:30 p.m. and KXAN.com will live stream that briefing in this story.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Phil Prazan looks at how AISD turned the school around and what’s next for the district. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s