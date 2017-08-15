TEA ratings show Austin ISD schools improving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School administrators can sometimes dread the yearly reports from the Texas Education Agency because they name which schools met state education standards and which ones didn’t. The new reports released Tuesday show year-to-year improvement for the Austin Independent School District, with only four schools that are listed under “need improvement.”

Those schools are Burnet Middle School, Martin Middle School, Mendez Middle School and Govalle Elementary School. Mendez ES is the only school that has been on the “need improvement” list for three years in a row, which could trigger some form of state involvement.

AISD usually performs above its statewide peer school districts and this year sees a decrease in troubled schools.

In 2016 and 2015, AISD had seven schools that were classified as “need improvement.”

