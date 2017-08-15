Taylor school will get major improvements with actual building

Related Coverage Taylor ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — This year, students at Legacy Early College High School in Taylor will get the chance to learn in an actual school building for the first time.

Since the high school was started with grant money in 2007, its classes have been held in portable buildings. But Taylor ISD’s 2015 bond provided $3.3 million for the school to build a new, state-of-the-art building.

Legacy ECHS is offers advanced learning opportunities, with its students earning both a high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree in four years. But its learning environment currently falls behind other schools. With no permanent building, the school’s principal, Rosemary Kelly says students can easily get distracted.

“When it rains, you can’t hear the teacher,” Kelly said. “When the air conditioning comes on, or the heat, the building shakes.”

Kelly says construction on the new building will wrap up in the next few months.

“The plan is for us to move in right after winter break so we can start second semester in our new building,” she said.

In it, students will finally have the luxuries students at other schools generally take for granted. “The thing that excites me most is the restrooms,” said junior Janay Kemp.

There is no bathroom in the portable buildings, so for the past 10 years, students have had to go across the street to Taylor City Hall to use the restroom. They also eat lunch there.

Kemp’s father, Charles Kemp, says it’s been a safety concern. “It’ll be great that she can stay here and not have to run across the street,” he said.

The new building will also have a commons area used for school lunch and breakfast, so students won’t have to cross the street for meals either. Additionally, it will have its own science lab and a 3-D printing lab for students studying design.

Once the new building is completed, it will connect to Temple College, which is next door. Legacy ECHS students take some classes at the college and will be able to easily walk back and forth between the two schools.

“Good learning and good teaching can occur anywhere, and even though I’ve been saying that, we will be very pleased to be in a permanent home,” Kelly said.