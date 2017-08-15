Swim company employee hid camera in locker room, took pictures, owners say

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A former employee at a Central Texas swim training company is facing a federal investigation for allegedly using a hidden camera to take pictures of people in a locker room, according to an email sent to parents Monday.

“We take great pride in the trust that families place in us, and we work very hard to ensure that trust is earned each and every day,” Mike and Tracy Koleber, the owners of Nitro Swimming, said in the email. “Unfortunately, a former employee breached that trust.”

The owners sent the message to parents of current swimmers, telling them the company has “worked closely with [the U.S. Department of] Homeland Security to build a case against this individual,” identified as Kenneth Lee Briggs, 42. This year, the owners write, DHS contacted them after they “uncovered evidence that he used a hidden camera to photograph people in a locker room at Nitro’s Cedar Park facility at some point during his employment.” The owners state it was “impossible to identify anyone in any photo, to date.”

Briggs was a maintenance employee of the company from July 2013 to March 2014, the email states. The company’s owners tell parents the background checks they conducted when he was hired turned up nothing; he was fired in 2014 for misusing company credit cards.

Briggs is currently in the Hays County Jail — where he has been since March 6 — charged with 15 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. He is also being held on a U.S. Marshal’s Office detainer.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Hays County, on Oct. 26, 2016, Kyle police received a tip from an individual who said they saw child pornography on Briggs’ laptop in June of 2016. The tipster told police Briggs admitted to possessing images of child pornography as well as taking photographs of nude children.

The tipster told police Briggs admitted to possessing images of child pornography as well as taking photographs of nude children. According to the affidavit, Briggs would send the pictures to the tipster via KIK messenger app. A search warrant of Briggs’ home in Kyle revealed multiple electronic devices with child pornography files on them. Included in the images were pornographic images of a child taken from inside the suspect’s home, the affidavit continued.

The court documents currently on file do not make any notations about any files related to Nitro Swimming.

KXAN contacted DHS with a list of questions about the incident, including when and how investigators discovered the hidden camera. Those questions have not yet been answered.

Through a public relations agency the company hired, Nitro’s owners emailed a statement to KXAN. “The safety, security, and privacy of our swimmers are always our top priorities. In more than 10 years of operation, this is the first such incident,” the statement reads in part. “We are deeply sorry this happened.”

Nitro operates two facilities in central Texas, at 1310 Toro Grande Blvd. in Cedar Park and at 15506 State Highway 71 in Bee Cave. The company’s website says it’s served “thousands of families and kiddos” and produces “multiple national level athletes annually.”