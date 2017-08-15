SLOW DOWN: Austin Transportation Dept. to test school zone signals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In preparation for the school year ahead, the Austin Transportation Department will be testing school zone signals so drivers can be on the lookout for students and parents crossing streets.

There are 576 school zone signals within Austin’s seven school districts. ATD will test them all in the mornings and afternoons this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect to slow down during regular school commute hours, from 6:45-8 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The signals aren’t the only way the city is ensuring safe commutes. This summer ATD crews installed a full traffic signal on McKinney Falls Parkway near Ojeda Middle School. They also put in four pedestrian hybrid beacons near schools. The button-activated beacons allow pedestrians to safely cross busy roadways in areas without a traffic signal. Below is a list of their locations:

Far West Boulevard at Northledge Drive (Doss Elementary and Murchison Middle Schools)

Westbank Drive at Camp Craft Road (Westlake High School)

Spicewood Springs Road at Texas Plume Road (Canyon Vista Middle School)

South Pleasant Valley Road at Village Square Drive (Mendez Middle and Widen Elementary Schools)

School starts Monday, Aug. 21.