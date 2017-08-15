SLOW DOWN: Austin Transportation Dept. to test school zone signals

By Published:
Austin Police will be out in force in school zones as students head back to class this fall.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In preparation for the school year ahead, the Austin Transportation Department will be testing school zone signals so drivers can be on the lookout for students and parents crossing streets.

There are 576 school zone signals within Austin’s seven school districts. ATD will test them all in the mornings and afternoons this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect to slow down during regular school commute hours, from 6:45-8 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The signals aren’t the only way the city is ensuring safe commutes. This summer ATD crews installed a full traffic signal on McKinney Falls Parkway near Ojeda Middle School. They also put in four pedestrian hybrid beacons near schools. The button-activated beacons allow pedestrians to safely cross busy roadways in areas without a traffic signal. Below is a list of their locations:

  • Far West Boulevard at Northledge Drive (Doss Elementary and Murchison Middle Schools)
  • Westbank Drive at Camp Craft Road (Westlake High School)
  • Spicewood Springs Road at Texas Plume Road (Canyon Vista Middle School)
  • South Pleasant Valley Road at Village Square Drive (Mendez Middle and Widen Elementary Schools)

School starts Monday, Aug. 21.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s