Sheriff: 7 San Antonio deputies suspended following ‘hazing ritual’

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Bexar County sheriff has suspended seven deputies after a video surfaced showing them participating in a “hazing ritual” that involved the 4-year-old daughter of one of the deputies.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday six of the deputies hazed the seventh one using handcuffs, shackles and a Taser.

At one point the child participated in the hazing, but it’s not clear how.

Salazar says the incident occurred during a party Friday at the home of one of the deputies. He says the group considered the matter “one big joke.”

It came to light after video of the hazing was posted to social media.

The deputies are facing charges that include child endangerment and unlawful restraint.

The investigation into the incident continues.