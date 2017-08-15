Sealed documents may come up in Tuesday’s Greg Kelley hearing

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A hearing is scheduled at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Williamson County in the Greg Kelley case, although it’s not immediately clear what could come of the proceedings.

Kelley’s attorney, Keith Hampton, tells KXAN News the hearing will go over narrow legal issues, possibly including the discussion of sealed affidavits for Patricia Cummings, Kelley’s attorney at the time of his initial trial and ultimate conviction.

Kelley, 22, was originally convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of a child in 2014. This spring, Kelley’s new defense team was able to breathe new life into the case after they say there is another suspect that could have been responsible for the crimes. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick reopened the case after receiving “credible evidence” from Kelley’s attorneys.

At the conclusion of a three-day hearing at the beginning of this month — in Kelley’s attorneys’ attempts to prove his innocence — Judge Donna King said both the state and defense will come together to file their findings with the court. Judge King said they must file those documents by Aug. 18.

“The court is anxious and has a sense of urgency to reach some finality of this matter for Mr. Kelley that’s gone on far too long,” said Judge King of the 26th District.

Judge King is expected to make a decision about the case soon after Aug. 18. If she believes Kelley is innocent or deserves a new trial, Kelley could be released on bond. King would then pass her recommendation on to the Court of Criminal Appeals, which has the final say.