Process of renaming Robert E. Lee Road to start this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City Council Member Ann Kitchen says the steps to rename her district’s Robert E. Lee Road will begin this week, in what is expected to be a lengthy process.

Kitchen, who represents south Austin’s District 5, said in a letter to district residents that Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Council Members Greg Casar, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo, Alison Alter and Jimmy Flannigan will be joining her in submitting the application for a name change.

As to why now, Kitchen said a recent escalation in overtly hateful rhetoric and actions demanded it’s time to change the names and “leave behind the discriminatory legacy that we struggle with today.”

The Robert E. Lee Road street signs were vandalized over the weekend with red spray paint, with the city saying it will cost about $700 and take a couple weeks to replace the signs. Close to 15,000 people have signed an online petition to rename the road.

The application will also include renaming Jeff Davis Avenue in central Austin’s Council District 7. By initiating the name change through Council, Kitchen says the application fee and infrastructure costs of the change are not put on a resident.

Council members plan to engage the community in coming up with a new name for the roads. The process begins with vetting the possible name to make sure it’s not planned to be used within the county, and then getting public safety departments to sign off on the change.

If the property owners abutting the streets are not unanimous in wanting a name change, a public hearing will be held, ultimately coming down to a Council vote.

Council Member Kitchen included in her letter a history on the naming of Robert E. Lee Road:

In the late 1920s and 1930s, when the City of Austin transformed the ranch land sold to it by Andrew Zilker into a space for public recreation, Robert E Lee Road was the name of the original road circling the Barton Springs Playground and Pool. This name emphasized the deliberate segregation of City facilities as established by the 1928 City Plan. While the park and pool were legally desegregated in the early 1960s, the street name remains a symbol that is counter to the values of inclusion and diversity that we as Austinites hold. Robert E. Lee was an important historical figure, but he was not a Texas, not an Austinite, and we should not honor what he fought for.”

Read the council member’s full letter here.