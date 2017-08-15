New sidewalks hope to make big difference at local schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When students head back to school in just a few days, they might find a safer route to get there. Over the summer city crews have been busy building sidewalks in an effort to get students and parents to walk or bike safely.

In all, six elementary schools will see changes. Those include Blazier, Gullet, Harris, Wooten, Padron and Langford.

At Gullet Elementary a new sidewalk was constructed on Bullard Drive between Great Northern Boulevard and Treadwell Boulevard. At Blazier Elementary, a sidewalk now connects a new community to the north of the school with the campus.

“The issue at hand was the kids maybe living a quarter mile away but they couldn’t walk to school because there wasn’t a sidewalk in place, so we were able to address that and put in a sidewalk here,” says Amir Emamian, Safe Routes to School Program Manager.

The cost for the sidewalk at Blazier was $57,000 paid for through the 2016 Mobility Bond that issued $27.5 million to the Safe Routes to School Program to distribute the money evenly throughout the city council districts.

“We like it when kids can walk to school because we see they are better behaved throughout the day, they get those morning jitters out of the way, it gives parents time to talk to their kid about what they have going on that day, and get them in the right mindset ready to learn,” Emamian says.

Safe Routes to School Program staff continue to evaluate school concerns and identify projects that may be constructed this fall. Anyone is welcome to suggest where sidewalks should be placed near and around schools by contacting the program. The city also has a website to show all of the sidewalks it plans to improve or build throughout the area. The green lines show where the city plans to start working in the next 30 days and the schedule goes as far out as 6 months.