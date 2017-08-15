New sidewalks hope to make big difference at local schools

By Published:
Blazier Elementary School in South Austin has a new sidewalk connecting a new community with the school (Todd Bailey, KXAN).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When students head back to school in just a few days, they might find a safer route to get there. Over the summer city crews have been busy building sidewalks in an effort to get students and parents to walk or bike safely.

In all, six elementary schools will see changes. Those include Blazier, Gullet, Harris, Wooten, Padron and Langford.

At Gullet Elementary a new sidewalk was constructed on Bullard Drive between Great Northern Boulevard and Treadwell Boulevard. At Blazier Elementary, a sidewalk now connects a new community to the north of the school with the campus.

“The issue at hand was the kids maybe living a quarter mile away but they couldn’t walk to school because there wasn’t a sidewalk in place, so we were able to address that and put in a sidewalk here,” says Amir Emamian, Safe Routes to School Program Manager.

The cost for the sidewalk at Blazier was $57,000 paid for through the 2016 Mobility Bond that issued $27.5 million to the Safe Routes to School Program to distribute the money evenly throughout the city council districts.

“We like it when kids can walk to school because we see they are better behaved throughout the day, they get those morning jitters out of the way, it gives parents time to talk to their kid about what they have going on that day, and get them in the right mindset ready to learn,” Emamian says.

Safe Routes to School Program staff continue to evaluate school concerns and identify projects that may be constructed this fall. Anyone is welcome to suggest where sidewalks should be placed near and around schools by contacting the program. The city also has a website to show all of the sidewalks it plans to improve or build throughout the area. The green lines show where the city plans to start working in the next 30 days and the schedule goes as far out as 6 months.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s