Motorcyclist killed in south Austin crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a motorcyclist who died after he collided with a minivan on Aug. 6.

The crash happened around 12:33 a.m. at South Lamar Boulevard and Montclaire Street in south Austin. Austin police say the motorcyclist, identified as Adam Webb, 34, was traveling southbound on S. Lamar Boulevard when he slammed into a minivan whose driver failed to yield to the motorcyclist.

Webb was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5576. This is Austin’s 38th fatal traffic crash and the 40th fatality of 2017.

