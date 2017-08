AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working a second-alarm fire in the northern part of the city.

The call came in at 5:17 a.m., according to Austin police. According to Google Maps, the area of 3625 Duval Road appears to be within the San Marin apartment complex.

APD confirms they are responding to help evacuate residents. Buses are coming to house evacuees.

