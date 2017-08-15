Mom of student injured in Charlottesville wants daughter back in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a University of Virginia student injured when a car rammed through counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally says she hopes her daughter can return to Houston for medical treatment and recovery.

Ericka Chaves said Monday that her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Romero, suffered a skull fracture and other injuries Saturday in Charlottesville, which is home to the university.

Chaves says it’s “really hard” for her daughter to talk but says she’s tough. Chaves says she hopes her daughter doesn’t return to the university after she heals.

Romero is attending the university on a scholarship. She was a leader at Houston’s Bellaire High School’s Junior ROTC program and was named in 2016 outstanding ROTC cadet.

During a news conference in Houston, Chaves was asked about the president’s statements following the violence. She responded: “I don’t want President Trump’s words. I want actions.”