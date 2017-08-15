Longtime shelter dogs in Williamson County looking for homes

Related Coverage No more cats: WilCo animal shelter exceeds its adoption goal

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Sitting in kennels is a normal part of the day for dogs at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter; it’s become their home.

“It’s one thing to hold a dog for a long time, it’s another thing to do it well,” explains Misty Valenta with the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Valenta says the shelter has special volunteers that spend extra time with their “longtime lovables,” dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 180 days. The shelter currently has six dogs that have been there for more than six months.

Paula has been there the longest, more than three years. Valenta says the shelter tries to make the dogs as comfortable as possible, but “nothing compares to a home and a family,” says Valenta.

A home is something Mallin now knows. He was adopted in July, after being at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter for two-and-a-half years. “In the morning for breakfast when we put the food in here, he stands there at the bowl and waits for all of us to sit at the table, and then once we all sit at the table he’ll start eating,” explains Tommy Miller, whose family adopted 4-year-old Mallin.

Tommy’s wife Karen said the kids had been asking for a dog for years, and after spending hours at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, their daughter Lacey picked Mallin.

“He doesn’t mind kisses or hugs,” said Lacey. “Yesterday he slept right here [in my bed] and I slept right here [next to him], so I was good.”

“It’s definitely interesting to watch the change from a dog that’s afraid of everything to a dog that’s acting like a dog again,” said Karen. “Those dogs need a second chance, they need to get out to get to be dogs.”

Mallin is a success story with a loving family and home, but dozens of more dogs at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter are waiting for theirs.

The shelter has a separate Facebook page just for its Longtime Lovables.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is located at 1855 S.E. Innerloop in Georgetown. You can stop by or call the shelter at (512) 943-3322.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, be a part of KXAN and NBC’s Clear the Shelters. Nearly 700 shelters across the country are teaming up for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need. The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter along with several other Central Texas shelters will be participating in the day-long event.