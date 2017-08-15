Help Clear the Shelters with Mud Puppies

Mud Puppies wants your dogs to feel clean, fresh and well cared for, and they are certainly doing their part for Clear the Shelters. Edward Flores joined us in the studio with more details. Mud Puppies would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about Mud Puppies, visit them at one of their two Austin locations at 2015 East Riverside Drive and 12233 FM 620 North, or go to Mud-Puppies.com.

Sponsored by Mud Puppies. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.