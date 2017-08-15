Hays CISD looks at security upgrades after recent break-ins

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Last week thieves targeted Hays CISD and made off with a Suburban, golf carts and electronics. This week the district says it was hit again, with thieves stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of iPads from an elementary school.

“This is the hallway where we were able to get the good pictures of them,” said HCISD Spokesperson Tim Savoy as he walks through the hallways of Camino Real Elementary, pointing at security cameras. “Summertime is typically when you see more break-ins in the school district, just because there’s not as much traffic.”

Security camera video shows three suspects — two males and one female — walking through the school. One of the suspects is even confident enough to look right at a security camera and wave.

“It’s clearly just a burglary to steal items to try to sell them,” said Savoy. “It’s violating to have somebody come in and break into your school and take things from you.”

The crew made off with 21 iPads that were in a box ready to be used for the new school year.

“The school district is owned by the community. So, when someone comes in and they steal from the school district, they are stealing from the community and they are stealing from the kids,” said Savoy.

Law enforcement is still investigating but it’s obvious there was some sort of security breach.

“This particular case, we do think they got on top of the roof at least in one or two of them and that’s how they got into the building initially,” said Savoy.

The clear video of the suspects is thanks to the 2014 bond that provided security updates at multiple campuses. The most recent bond passed in May will allow even more security upgrades district wide.

“Better cameras, better lighting, alarm systems,” said Savoy. “If there is a vulnerability discovered at this campus, it may be something we have to look at fixing on other campuses as well.”

Anyone with information on the suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7803 or Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.