Austin police searching for driver who hit, killed man lying in alleyway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have determined a man whose body was found in an alley along South Congress Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7 was run over.

Austin police say 31-year-old Juan Tziquin-Guarcha’s body was found around 12:35 a.m. near South Congress Avenue and West Alpine Road. Initial information indicates a dark, unidentified SUV entered the alleyway from a rear parking lot and struck Tziquin-Guarcha, who was lying down in the alley.

The driver left the scene and headed southbound on South Congress Avenue. Tziquin-Guarcha died at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544.

