$185M in road, parks improvements will go before Travis County voters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bond initiatives totaling $185 million for transportation and parks projects will go before Travis County voters in just three months.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to place the initiatives on the Nov. 7, 2017 ballot.

The transportation and road safety bond package, valued at $93.4 million, will include projects mainly in the eastern half of the county. The largest of which will be building a new 2-lane road with bike lanes and sidewalks from State Highway 130 to Austin Colony Boulevard near Manifee Street, at a cost of $10.7 million.

A new 4-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks on South Pleasant Valley Road from Farm to Market 1373 to Bradshaw Road will also be included in the bond, at $8.6 million.

The parks and open spaces bond package, valued at $91.5 million, will include the $21.2 million Bee Creek Sports Complex, $9.5 million Onion Creek Greenway improvements and Northeast Metro Park Soccer Fields improvements at $7.5 million and conservation easements throughout the county, valued at $15 million.

“This bond election is about the safety, mobility and quality of life of Travis County residents,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. “We had a quality process with our Citizens Bond Advisory Committee, who did an amazing job in committing their time and listening to input. Now we look forward to our November 7 election.”

