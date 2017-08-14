Woman stabbed in east Austin tried to leave scene on bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was stabbed in east Austin Monday night, in the same place and almost the same time as a stabbing last Friday.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the woman to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, after she initially tried to board a bus to leave the scene.

Officers showed up and took her off the bus. Medics were called to the 2700 block of East Seventh Street, near Pleasant Valley Road, at 8:52 p.m.

A man in his 30s was seriously wounded by a stabbing in the same place the night of Friday, Aug. 11, next to Zaragoza Park. The last update on the Friday stabbing was that no one was in custody.

Police did not have information on a possible suspect in the Monday night incident.