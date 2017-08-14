White nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at Texas A&M again

By Published: Updated:
Richard Spencer, a leader in the "alt-right" that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, poses between interviews Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Spencer is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University after being invited by a former student. Texas A&M is holding an event to highlight diversity and unity at the same time Spencer is set to speak. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — In the wake of violence in Chralottesville as white nationalist groups and counter-protesters clashed over the weekend, a Texas senator is condemning an event at Texas A&M next month featuring Richard Spencer.

Spencer addressed the crowds Saturday at the Charlottesville rally, and the next day Texan Preston Wiginton announced Spencer would also speak at Texas A&M during a “White Lives Matter Rally” there Sept. 11, according to the Texas Tribune.

Texas state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, released a statement about the event Sunday. He also represents College Station.

“While the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right of these groups to assemble and espouse their hateful and narrow-minded worldview, it also protects my right to publicly speak out against it…and that’s exactly what I plan to do when these groups come to College Station next month,” Schwertner wrote.

Counter-protests are also planned for the event.

This isn’t the first time Spencer visited Texas A&M. Hundreds of people protested his visit to the school last December. The Texas Tribune reports Wiginton also organized that event.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s