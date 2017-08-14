White nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at Texas A&M again

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — In the wake of violence in Chralottesville as white nationalist groups and counter-protesters clashed over the weekend, a Texas senator is condemning an event at Texas A&M next month featuring Richard Spencer.

Spencer addressed the crowds Saturday at the Charlottesville rally, and the next day Texan Preston Wiginton announced Spencer would also speak at Texas A&M during a “White Lives Matter Rally” there Sept. 11, according to the Texas Tribune.

Texas state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, released a statement about the event Sunday. He also represents College Station.

“While the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right of these groups to assemble and espouse their hateful and narrow-minded worldview, it also protects my right to publicly speak out against it…and that’s exactly what I plan to do when these groups come to College Station next month,” Schwertner wrote.

Counter-protests are also planned for the event.

This isn’t the first time Spencer visited Texas A&M. Hundreds of people protested his visit to the school last December. The Texas Tribune reports Wiginton also organized that event.