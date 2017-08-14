Snap Kitchen lays off dozens of employees in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Snap Kitchen is laying off a total of 65 employees at two of its Austin locations as it focuses on opening a centralized kitchen in the Dallas area to cater to all of its shops.

According to an Aug. 1 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), Snap Kitchen indicated it was also laying off another 101 employees in the Houston-area. The company says all impacted employees were given 60 days notice.

Snap Kitchen says the Houston and Austin kitchens will transition to focus on “menu innovation and fresh baked gluten free goods.” The company says its southwest kitchen in the DFW area will allow the company to cook more meals to meet customer demand.

No stores will close as a result of these layoffs. At the Bee Cave location, the kitchen will be re-purposed into something else. The kitchen at the Triangle location in Austin will now serve as a test kitchen for the company.

Snap Kitchen has 37 stores in Texas.