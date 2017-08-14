Preparations begin for Austin Central Library move

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The third floor of Austin’s Faulk Central Library is shut down to public use as city prepares for the move to its new location.

The library, located on West 8th Street and Guadalupe Street, will still operate its first and second floors during the transition. Library staff will be preparing the third floor, which houses the library’s non-fiction collection, for the move Monday.

“It’s a huge facility and there’s a lot of resources in this library that are not available in other libraries, and it’ll probably be missed,” said Merrit Jones of Austin.

Faulk Central Library will remain open through Sept. 16. The city’s New Central Library, located at 710 W. César Chávez St., opens October 28th at 10 a.m.

“I’m happy about it, I really am,” said Austin newcomer Shakeyia Maddox.

Maddox isn’t worrying about the fewer resources during the transition.

“I think that learning is within the person, so if you truly want to learn and you truly want to do something more and better and have and want to experience, you’re going to seek and find it,” she said.

During the transition, customers will have limited access to the books at Faulk Central Library. Customers will only be able to access the 1st and 2nd floors of the collection, pick up holds and use the public computers/WiFi.

With a price tag that ended up at $125 million, the new downtown library was originally scheduled to open in November 2016. The Central Library Project started as a $90 million bond in 2006. Seven years later, city council approved $30 million more. In 2016, another $5 million was approved to finish the project.

The library will cost roughly $11 million to maintain year-round. Officials say not all of that money will come from taxpayers. They will charge for underground parking, open a cafe that will help pay the building’s rent and have an event center people will pay to use. About a dozen weddings are already scheduled for the rooftop garden.

KXAN previously reported Faulk Central Library will be turned into an archive building once the move is complete.