Police find man with ‘trauma to body’, man dies at scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police are investigating the death of a man in North Austin. Officers say they detained a person in connection to this case, but have not arrested him.

This started Sunday night at 8:53 p.m. when police were responding to a suspicious vehicle call at the 2500 block of West Anderson Lane, near Burnet Road.

During this call officers noticed what they called a physical disturbance nearby. When they got there they found a white man in his 60’s with trauma to his body.

Officers tried life saving measures, so did EMS crews, but the man died at the scene. Police are waiting to hear from the medical examiner about the cause of death. At this time officers were not able to say what type of wounds they found on the victim.

Officers say based on information gathered there is no public threat and police say this is an isolated incident.

Austin Police are asking any witnesses to call the tip line, 512-477-3588.