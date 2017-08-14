Police arrest one in overnight SWAT situation

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested early Monday morning after SWAT responded to the south Austin home she refused to leave.

Austin police were originally called to the scene Sunday at 11:57 p.m. for a disturbance involving a possible suspect who had a weapon, according to Officer Destiny Wilson. The woman would not come out of the home on Quicksilver Boulevard near Bluff Springs Road, so officers called SWAT.

She eventually left and was arrested, according to police. There are no details on charges at this time.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance, but APD could not confirm if it was the woman who was arrested or if there were any victims in the case.

People in nearby homes were evacuated for a time but allowed to return after 3:45 a.m.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s