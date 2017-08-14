Police arrest one in overnight SWAT situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested early Monday morning after SWAT responded to the south Austin home she refused to leave.

Austin police were originally called to the scene Sunday at 11:57 p.m. for a disturbance involving a possible suspect who had a weapon, according to Officer Destiny Wilson. The woman would not come out of the home on Quicksilver Boulevard near Bluff Springs Road, so officers called SWAT.

She eventually left and was arrested, according to police. There are no details on charges at this time.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance, but APD could not confirm if it was the woman who was arrested or if there were any victims in the case.

People in nearby homes were evacuated for a time but allowed to return after 3:45 a.m.