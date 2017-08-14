PHOTOS: Suspects break into Kyle elementary school three times

By Published: Updated:
Suspects seen after breaking into Camino Real Elementary School at 170 Las Brisas in Kyle, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Suspects seen after breaking into Camino Real Elementary School at 170 Las Brisas in Kyle, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Surveillance photos posted by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows three burglary suspects who may be involved in three separate break-ins of Camino Real Elementary School in Kyle in the past week.

Hays CISD says 21 iPads are missing and they are working on completing a full inventory of the items stolen.

Deputies say surveillance video also caught a white SUV — of unknown make and model — in the parking lot of the school during one of the burglaries, which have all happened since Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The three suspects in the surveillance photos appear to be two boys and one girl. Both boys are seen attempting to mask their faces, while the girl does not.

Tim Savoy with Hays CISD says the stolen iPads are for classroom use and contain no confidential information. They have also been remotely disabled by the school district.

Camino Real Elementary, located at 170 Las Brisas in a rural part of Kyle, is about five miles east of Interstate 35. Anyone with information on the suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7803 or Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.

You can also submit tips electronically on the Crime Stoppers website or P3tips.com. Tips leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000. Officials say all calls are confidential and callers will remain anonymous.

“You do not have to give your name and you will not have to testify in court,” the sheriff’s office said in their post.

Suspects seen after breaking into Camino Real Elementary School at 170 Las Brisas in Kyle, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Suspects seen after breaking into Camino Real Elementary School at 170 Las Brisas in Kyle, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)
Suspects seen after breaking into Camino Real Elementary School at 170 Las Brisas in Kyle, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Suspects seen after breaking into Camino Real Elementary School at 170 Las Brisas in Kyle, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s