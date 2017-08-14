PHOTOS: Suspects break into Kyle elementary school three times

Related Coverage 7 golf carts, SUV stolen from Hays CISD

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Surveillance photos posted by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows three burglary suspects who may be involved in three separate break-ins of Camino Real Elementary School in Kyle in the past week.

Hays CISD says 21 iPads are missing and they are working on completing a full inventory of the items stolen.

Deputies say surveillance video also caught a white SUV — of unknown make and model — in the parking lot of the school during one of the burglaries, which have all happened since Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The three suspects in the surveillance photos appear to be two boys and one girl. Both boys are seen attempting to mask their faces, while the girl does not.

Tim Savoy with Hays CISD says the stolen iPads are for classroom use and contain no confidential information. They have also been remotely disabled by the school district.

Camino Real Elementary, located at 170 Las Brisas in a rural part of Kyle, is about five miles east of Interstate 35. Anyone with information on the suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7803 or Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.

You can also submit tips electronically on the Crime Stoppers website or P3tips.com. Tips leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000. Officials say all calls are confidential and callers will remain anonymous.

“You do not have to give your name and you will not have to testify in court,” the sheriff’s office said in their post.