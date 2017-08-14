No more cats: WilCo animal shelter exceeds its adoption goal

Related Coverage 100 Williamson County cats could be killed if they’re not adopted

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Just three days ago, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter was overflowing with cats. Now, its cages are empty, as the community answered the call over the weekend to find every feline a home.

Last week the shelter posted a Facebook post about what it called a “heartbreaking decision” that it needed to find homes for 100 cats in three days, or it would have to euthanize them because it didn’t have enough space.

To encourage adoption, it offered $1 fees over the weekend at the shelter on 1855 S.E. Innerloop in Georgetown. Normally adoptions cost $75.

The shelter reported Saturday 211 animals had been adopted, including 168 cats as well as dogs and rabbits.

KXAN is part of a nationwide initiative for Clear the Shelters, a pet adoption drive on Aug. 19. Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is one of 700 shelters teaming up for that event.