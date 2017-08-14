No more cats: WilCo animal shelter exceeds its adoption goal

By Published:
Cats at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter on Aug. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
Cats at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter on Aug. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Just three days ago, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter  was overflowing with cats. Now, its cages are empty, as the community answered the call over the weekend to find every feline a home.

Last week the shelter posted a Facebook post about what it called a “heartbreaking decision” that it needed to find homes for 100 cats in three days, or it would have to euthanize them because it didn’t have enough space.

To encourage adoption, it offered $1 fees over the weekend at the shelter on 1855 S.E. Innerloop in Georgetown. Normally adoptions cost $75.

The shelter reported Saturday 211 animals had been adopted, including 168 cats as well as dogs and rabbits.

KXAN is part of a nationwide initiative for Clear the Shelters, a pet adoption drive on Aug. 19. Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is one of 700 shelters teaming up for that event.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s