New Annie Purl Elementary holds grand opening in Georgetown

KXAN Staff Published:
Annie Purl Elementary School (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
Annie Purl Elementary School (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A new Georgetown school replacing its 50-year-old predecessor had its grand opening Monday.

Annie Purl Elementary School’s new building was built in the parking lot of the old building. Glass walls line part of the building, as students and teachers get excited for “maker spaces.”

They are rooms teachers can take their students to with a lot of fun tools to solve problems.

Denisse Baldwin, the school’s principal, says, “Our maker space is about robotics, engineering, problem solving, they can create with cardboard, playdough, pipe cleaners and really solve challenges.”

All Georgetown ISD students — including those at Annie Purl — go back to school on Thursday.

