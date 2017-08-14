Lake Travis ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking the calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year. The district does have new start times for schools this year so make sure you know that as well!
Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for the Lake Travis ISD 2017-2018 school year:
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: First day of school
- Monday, Sept. 4: Holiday — Labor Day
- Monday, Oct. 9: Holiday — Columbus Day
- Monday, Nov. 20-24: Fall Break
- Wednesday, Dec. 20: Early dismissal high school only
- Thurday, Dec. 21: Early dismissal all students
- Friday, Dec. 22: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Monday, Dec. 25-Jan. 5: Winter Break
- Monday, Jan. 8: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Monday, Jan. 15: Holiday — MLK Jr. Day
- Monday, Feb. 19: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Friday, March 9: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Monday, March 12-16: Spring Break
- Friday, March 30: Holiday — Good Friday & Weather Make-up Day
- Friday, April 27: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Thursday, May 24: Early dismissal high school only
- Friday, May 25: Early dismissal all students & Last day of school