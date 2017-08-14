Lake Travis ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking the calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year. The district does have new start times for schools this year so make sure you know that as well!

Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for the Lake Travis ISD 2017-2018 school year:

Wednesday, Aug. 16: First day of school

First day of school Monday, Sept. 4: Holiday — Labor Day

Holiday — Labor Day Monday, Oct. 9: Holiday — Columbus Day

Holiday — Columbus Day Monday, Nov. 20-24: Fall Break

Fall Break Wednesday, Dec. 20: Early dismissal high school only

Early dismissal high school only Thurday, Dec. 21: Early dismissal all students

Early dismissal all students Friday, Dec. 22: Student Holiday/Staff development

Student Holiday/Staff development Monday, Dec. 25-Jan. 5: Winter Break

Winter Break Monday, Jan. 8: Student Holiday/Staff development

Student Holiday/Staff development Monday, Jan. 15: Holiday — MLK Jr. Day

Holiday — MLK Jr. Day Monday, Feb. 19: Student Holiday/Staff development

Student Holiday/Staff development Friday, March 9: Student Holiday/Staff development

Student Holiday/Staff development Monday, March 12-16: Spring Break

Spring Break Friday, March 30: Holiday — Good Friday & Weather Make-up Day

Holiday — Good Friday & Weather Make-up Day Friday, April 27: Student Holiday/Staff development

Student Holiday/Staff development Thursday, May 24 : Early dismissal high school only

: Early dismissal high school only Friday, May 25: Early dismissal all students & Last day of school

For LTISD’s full school calendar, check here.