I-35 CLOSURE: Main lanes at Oltorf Street closing for bridge construction

I-35 at Oltorf Street on Feb. 6, 2017. (TxDOT)
I-35 at Oltorf Street on Feb. 6, 2017. (TxDOT Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, the main lanes of South Interstate 35 at Oltorf Street (exit 232A) will close overnight as crews work to place large beams for the new Oltorf Street bridge.

Oltorf Street over I-35 will be completely closed Monday through Friday, starting at 9 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Only one direction of lanes on the interstate will be closed at a time, so on Monday and Tuesday southbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The northbound lanes will shut down Wednesday and Thursday at the same times.

Starting at 9 p.m. each night, traffic will be routed onto the frontage roads at exit 232A. By 10 p.m. each night, the main lanes of the highway will be completely shut down.

TxDOT says road signs are in place to warn drivers, and those out on the roads at those times should expect delays.

The Oltorf Street bridge is part of a larger Oltorf Street Project, aimed at improving mobility and safety in the area. The $40 million project will also improve exit and entrance ramps, add U-turn lanes and improve the area for bicyclists and pedestrians. It is expected to be completed in winter 2019.

