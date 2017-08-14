Hutto ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking the calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year.

Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for the 2017-2018 school year:

Wednesday, Aug. 16: First day of school

Early dismissal for high school only Thursday, May 31: Last day of school

For Hutto ISD’s full district calendar, check here.