Hutto ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking the calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year.
Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for the 2017-2018 school year:
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: First day of school
- Monday, Sept. 4: Holiday — Labor Day
- Monday, Oct. 9: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Friday, Nov. 10: Student/Teacher holiday
- Monday, Nov. 20-21: Student holiday/Staff development
- Wednesday, Nov. 22-24: Thanksgiving Break
- Monday, Dec. 18-19: Early dismissal for high school only
- Wednesday, Dec. 20: Early dismissal for all students
- Thursday, Dec. 21-Jan.3: Christmas Break
- Thursday, Jan. 4-5: Student holiday/Staff development
- Monday, Jan. 15: Holiday — MLK Jr. Day
- Monday, Feb. 19: Weather Make-up Day
- Monday, March 12-16: Spring Break
- Friday, March 30: Weather Make-up Day
- Friday, April 20: Student holiday/Staff development
- Monday, May 28: Holiday — Memorial Day
- Tuesday, May 29-30: Early dismissal for high school only
- Thursday, May 31: Last day of school