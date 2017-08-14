Human remains found by bicyclists in east Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The human remains found in two different areas of east Austin in the past two weeks have been identified as 68-year-old Robert “Bobby” Sepeda.

Austin police are asking anyone who knows where Sepeda was before his death, or have information, to call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Several bicyclists found a leg and foot along the bike trail near Johnny Morris Road and Daffan Lane on July 31. With the help of a cadaver dog, the rest of the body was found two days later off of Old Manor Road, which is less than 1,000 feet away from where the leg and foot were found.

Officials said the remains were already in an advanced stage of decomposition. Austin police said they would be investigating the death as suspicious, which is normal for bodies found with no apparent explanation as to the cause of death or location of the body. Police are still waiting on the Travis County Medical Examiner’s to determine an official cause of death, which could take several more weeks.

The Police Department released a mugshot of the victim for identification purposes. Public records show the victim’s most recent arrest was in 2001 for driving with a suspended license.