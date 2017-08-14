HEB exec. tweets grocery list reminding shopper to not look at ‘hoochies’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A tweet about a grocery list from an HEB executive shows how detailed some reminders can get.

On Friday, Scott McClelland, president of HEB’s Houston division, tweeted a photo of a grocery list he found at a Houston-area store recently. While it looks pretty normal for a household, at the very end of the list in all red print it reads: Do NOT look at the hoochies!!!

In his tweet, McClelland jokingly asks, “What aisle are the “hoochies” on? and tagged NBC’s @Jimmyfallon.

It seems like the person who wrote up the list for their shopper also had fun making sure they knew which yogurt belonged to whom. While one yogurt item listed “Chobani Greek Yogurts (Flip)”, the second yogurt item stated: “Your little yogurts that help you take a li’l s***.”

And of course, the most popular grocery store item was on the list: bananas (organic in this case).

A grocery list I found at one of our @HEB stores. Read to the bottom! What aisle are "hoochies" on? @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Zd9b7vPVJT — Scott McClelland (@HEBScott) August 11, 2017