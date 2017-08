Georgetown ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking the calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year.

Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for the 2017-2018 school year:

Thursday, Aug. 17: First day of school

First day of school Monday, Sept. 4: Holiday — Labor Day

Holiday — Labor Day Friday, Oct. 6: Student Holiday/Staff learning

Student Holiday/Staff learning Monday, Oct. 9: Holiday — Columbus Day

Holiday — Columbus Day Monday, Nov. 20-21: Student Holiday/Teacher Comp Day

Student Holiday/Teacher Comp Day Wednesday, Nov. 22-24: Thanksgiving Break

Thanksgiving Break Thursday, Dec. 21: Early dismissal

Early dismissal Friday, Dec. 22-Jan.5: Christmas Break

Christmas Break Monday, Jan. 15: Student Holiday/Teacher Comp Day (MLK Day)

Student Holiday/Teacher Comp Day (MLK Day) Monday, Feb. 19-20: Student Holiday/Staff learning

Student Holiday/Staff learning Monday, March 12-16: Spring Break

Spring Break Friday, March 30: Holiday — Good Friday

Holiday — Good Friday Monday, April 16: Weather Make-up Day

Weather Make-up Day Monday, May 28: Holiday — Memorial Day

Holiday — Memorial Day Thursday, May 31: Last day of school/early dismissal

For Georgetown ISD’s full school calendar, check here.