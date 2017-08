Joe Barlow sat down with by American-Statesman tech writer Omar L. Gallaga and Austin Eavesdropper blogger Tolly Moseley for a Cup of Joe at Vivel Crepes & Coffee, located at 2011 Main Street in Lakeway, Texas. You can check out their I LOVE YOU SO MUCH: THE AUSTIN 360 PODCAST online for more details.

Sponsored by Vivel Crepes & Coffee. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.