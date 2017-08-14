CPS caseworkers to deliver school supplies to foster children

By Published:
CPS caseworkers picking up donated back-to-school supplies for foster children in the Austin-area on Aug. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
CPS caseworkers picking up donated back-to-school supplies for foster children in the Austin-area on Aug. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the first day of school only a few weeks away, caseworkers with Child Protective Services are hoping new backpacks filled with school supplies will help set up foster children for success.

On Monday morning, caseworkers filed into the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services office in north Austin to stock up on supplies for the children. The effort to outfit at least 1,500 foster children with backpacks is a partnership between CPS, Foster Angels of Central Texas and Partnerships for Children. 

Since 2010, Foster Angels of Central Texas has helped fulfill more than 8,000 requests and provided assistance to 15,000 children in foster care. Learn more about how you can donate to the back-to-school effort here.

According to DFPS data, in June 207, Region 7 (Travis County area) had 1,631 children in foster care.

CPS caseworkers picking up donated back-to-school supplies for foster children in the Austin-area on Aug. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
CPS caseworkers picking up donated back-to-school supplies for foster children in the Austin-area on Aug. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
CPS caseworkers picking up donated back-to-school supplies for foster children in the Austin-area on Aug. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
CPS caseworkers picking up donated back-to-school supplies for foster children in the Austin-area on Aug. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s