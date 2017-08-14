CPS caseworkers to deliver school supplies to foster children

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the first day of school only a few weeks away, caseworkers with Child Protective Services are hoping new backpacks filled with school supplies will help set up foster children for success.

On Monday morning, caseworkers filed into the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services office in north Austin to stock up on supplies for the children. The effort to outfit at least 1,500 foster children with backpacks is a partnership between CPS, Foster Angels of Central Texas and Partnerships for Children.

Since 2010, Foster Angels of Central Texas has helped fulfill more than 8,000 requests and provided assistance to 15,000 children in foster care. Learn more about how you can donate to the back-to-school effort here.

According to DFPS data, in June 207, Region 7 (Travis County area) had 1,631 children in foster care.