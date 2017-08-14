Austin ISD rolling out new way for bus riders to cross the street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School bus riders in the Austin Independent School District will be learning an entirely new way to cross the street.

Monday, Transportation Director Kris Hafezizadeh said the district no longer wants children to step off the bus and walk in front of it to get to the other side of the street.

“Take 10 giant steps back to be away from the bus,” said Hafezizadeh demonstrating the change. “It’s better for the students to wait as the bus pulls away so they can see both sides of traffic.”

He said the bus can block students’ line of sight, and make it tough to see drivers who may be ignoring the stop sign on the side of the school bus. Now, it will be up to students to cross the street safely without the help of a school bus stop sign.

The change comes after two students getting off the bus were hit in crosswalks by drivers last year. Both instances were captured on cameras located on the side of the bus designed to catch drivers breaking the law.

One of the students, a 12-year-old, was Amy McFadden’s son. It happened at St. Elmo Road and South First Street while he was walking home from school.

“He spun away from the car,” said McFadden. “If he had been more toward the center he could’ve spun under the car and that’s the part I cannot bear to think about.”

After watching the video, it’s hard to believe he and the other student walked away without a scratch. In both cases, the drivers failed to see the same thing.

“The big, big thing — if you see buses, red lights flashing and the stop arm is out please stop,” said AISD Interim Police Chief Chris Evoy.

McFadden is thankful the cameras are in place to illustrate the problem and catch those breaking the law.

“I know nobody likes to get a ticket, but nobody likes to get the phone call where your kid is crying because they’ve been hit getting off the bus,” said McFadden.

Drivers caught with the school bus technology ignoring a stop sign get a $300 ticket in the mail. AISD says about 12,000 tickets were mailed to drivers during the 2016-2017 school year.

Hafezizadeh says they are not seeing a dip in violations because the company behind the camera system improved the technology twice in the last 18 months, which makes it easier to read license plates.