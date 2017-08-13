TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-35 to close at Old Settlers Boulevard

I-35 at FM 3406 closure map. (TxDOT)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to last week’s weather, the closure of northbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock has been rescheduled for this Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close northbound I-35 at Farm to Market 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard) at 8 p.m.  The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, construction crews will lift and place large beams for a new southbound to northbound U-turn bridge. Drivers will not be able to cross the FM 3406 bridge during the closure. Drivers who need to go east-west will be detoured to Ranch to Market 1431 or US 79.

Work on the $12.4 million project is expected to continue through spring 2019.

 

