Robert E Lee Road signs vandalized in South Austin

Signs for Robert E Lee Road in South Austin were vandalized this weekend following the violence in Charlottesville, Va. (Courtesy Photo: Marti Mattia)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Street signs in South Austin were vandalized with red spray paint this weekend along Robert E Lee Road.

It’s a short road that runs south from Barton Springs Road, along the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum and ends at Rabb Road where the name of the street changes to Melridge Place.

Robert E. Lee was the Confederacy’s top general during the American Civil War, and a statue of him astride a horse is at the center of the chaos that descended upon Charlottesville, Va., on Friday and Saturday.

A moveon.org petition was created in 2015 calling for the name of the Austin street to be changed. It has gathered more than 500 signatures.

The city of Austin says changing the name of a street must be initiated by a council member, a city department or a property owner with property abutting the street. The city council must then pass an ordinance approving the name change.

More information about that process is available on the city’s website.

