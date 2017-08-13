Massive water fight erupts downtown

KXAN Staff Published:
People brought water balloons, water guns and more to the annual Splash Mob in downtown Austin on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, … and just let it go. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds found a way to beat the heat this afternoon by taking part in the 7th Annual Splash Mob gathering at Trinity and 6th Street in downtown Austin.

People bring water balloons, water guns and more … and just let it go.

“I am out here to have some fun. It’s hot. It’s Austin, Texas,” said one attendee. “Keep Austin weird. It’s Austin — we do weird stuff like this. I am out here to get wet, throw some water balloons, water balloon fights. You know, super soak people — just have a good time.”

The huge, annual water fight typically lasts about 30 minutes.

